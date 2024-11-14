Sacramento Kings

Kings unveil new City Edition uniforms, mascot for 2024-25 NBA season

By Andy Lindquist

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kings on Thursday revealed some stylish new jerseys for the 2024-2025 NBA season.

Sacramento announced its annual Nike NBA City Edition Uniforms, paying homage to the origins of the Kings franchise.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The color scheme and logo are a throwback to the Cincinnati Royals, the precursor to the Kings. The uniforms also feature a reinterpretation of the Royals logo, with an update to include an outline of the Sacramento skyline on the crown.

To coincide with the new City Edition threads, the franchise also announced a new mascot, Roy Al. The mascot will appear during all City Edition home games, teaming up with Slamson to pump up fans and get into hilarious hijinks.

The Kings will play their first game in the new uniforms on Nov. 16 against the Utah Jazz.

U.S. & World

Economy 13 mins ago

Advance Auto Parts is closing hundreds of stores in an effort to turn its business around

Texas 34 mins ago

The FBI says it stopped possible terrorist attack in Houston

The City Edition uniforms are available at Label K, the Team Store in DOCO and at KingsTeamStore.com.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Sacramento Kings
Decision 2024 Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us