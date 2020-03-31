Chris Cuomo

CNN Anchor Chris Cuomo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The long-time news anchor is also the brother of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

CNN prime-time host Chris Cuomo announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus but promised to continue doing his show from the basement of his home.

Cuomo, who did his 9 p.m. Eastern show remotely Monday, said he's had fever, chills and shortness of breath.

“I just hope I didn't give it to the kids and Cristina,” he tweeted, in a reference to his wife.

Cuomo's older brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, has been one of the most visible political figures during the pandemic, and appeared on his brother's show on Monday.

The governor discussed his younger brother during his daily press briefing Tuesday morning.

"He's a really, sweet beautiful guy, and he's my best friend," the governor said of his brother.

