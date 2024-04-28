Colorado officers responding to report of a screaming woman help deliver her triplets

Four Colorado police officers were dispatched to a home early one morning to investigate reports of a woman screaming.

None of them could expect what happened next.

The Greeley Police Department officers arrived at the home about an hour away from Boulder at around 3:30 a.m. on April 18 to find the 24-year-old woman actively in labor after her water broke, according to a news release. Almost immediately after they called emergency medical personnel for assistance, they heard a faint cry.

The first baby, a boy, had been delivered — but was turning blue. It was a cold day, and it was raining and snowing, police said.

“One officer located bread ties to tie off the umbilical cord while another ran to nearby homes and collected towels and blankets to help keep the new family warm,” the Greeley Police Department said. “A third officer, who was still with the new mother, then tied off the umbilical cord and cut it. The fourth officer rushed the baby boy back to his patrol where it was much warmer.”

The baby boy stopped breathing while inside the patrol vehicle, prompting the officer to administer infant CPR. Luckily, medics arrived shortly after to help the newborn.

That’s when the new mother told the officers she was actually expecting two more babies. Needless to say, they called for more medical personnel.

“While the officers were comforting the mother, a second baby boy was delivered, with the assistance of the officers,” the police department said. “Officers wrapped this baby up, tied off the umbilical cord, and cut it. Baby number two was also rushed to the ambulance where medical personnel were still tending to the first baby.”

The mother was brought by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was taken into surgery to deliver the final triplet. Her two other newborns were taken to the same hospital for medical care.

Police said the triplets, who had strong heartbeats, were receiving care at the neonatal intensive care unit. Their current condition isn’t immediately clear.

According to the Greeley Police Department, the 24-year-old woman went into labor while home alone and her phone had died, so she had attempted to go to a neighbor’s home to call 911. She is not being identified out of respect for her privacy.

Police Chief Adam Turk said he was “amazed at the teamwork, ingenuity, and care” of the officers, who were faced with a “lofty expectation.”

“The success of this call is a success in our officers, our training, and our partnerships with other public safety agencies in the area,” Turk said.

