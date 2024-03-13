Death of transgender student Nex Benedict ruled suicide by medical examiner

The death of Oklahoma student Nex Benedict has been ruled a suicide, according to a medical examiner’s report released Wednesday.

The 16-year-old, who was transgender and used he and they pronouns, according to friends and family, died Feb. 8, a day after a fight at his school. His name has become a rallying cry among LGBTQ activists, who argue that an onslaught of legislation targeting the community has made schools less safe for queer and trans students like Nex.

Nex had reportedly told his mother that he faced bullying at school due to his gender identity, and body camera footage released last month by police following the school fight shows Nex lying in a hospital bed. In the video, he tells a police officer how three students “jumped” him after he threw water on them because they were bullying him and his friend for the way they dressed.

The Owasso Police Department released preliminary information from an autopsy report on Feb. 21 that they said shows Nex’s death was not the result of trauma. Days later, a spokesperson for the department clarified that the fight had not been ruled out as having contributed to or caused his death.

An attorney for the Benedict family, Jacob Biby, and a spokesperson for Owasso Public Schools did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

