Del. Man Mowing Lawn Killed as Passing Car Flips, Pins Him to Ground

By Rudy Chinchilla

A person pushes a lawn mower

A 74-year-old Delaware man died while mowing his lawn when a car veered onto his property, struck him, flipped and pinned him to the ground.

State police said the Camden Wyoming man was mowing the ditch in front of his home on the 4000 block of Westville Road just before 8 p.m. Saturday when the car, for unknown reasons, veered off the road, struck a culvert pipe and crossed the man’s driveway.

The car then struck man as he was pushing his mower, overturned and pinned him underneath, police said. Paramedics rushed the man to Bayhealth Hospital in Kent, where he was pronounced dead.

The 59-year-old woman driving the car was treated on the scene for minor injuries and then released.

State police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. J. Wheatley by calling 302-698-8518. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by dialing 1-800-TIP-3333 or going to the Delaware Crime Stoppers website.

