Kings provide positive injury updates on DeRozan, Sabonis, Monk

By Tristi Rodriguez

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kings shared positive injury updates regarding three key players Monday.

Malik Monk (right ankle) was re-evaluated Monday and cleared for individual on-court workouts. He has missed the last four games after sustaining an ankle injury during the second half of Sacramento's 127-118 overtime win against the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 10 at Footprint Center.

He will remain out for the Kings' contest against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday and will be re-evaluated "in the coming days," the team announced.

The positive news carried over for two other key players in DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis, who are nursing lower back injuries. Both players have been cleared for individual on-court workouts and are considered day-to-day going forward.

DeRozan and Sabonis are both listed as out for Monday's game.

But Monday's update certainly is a positive sign ahead of a big NBA Cup game against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night at Intuit Dome.

"Obviously, we want our guys to be healthy, but I'm thinking about tonight before Friday," Brown said pregame Monday. "So our medical team is going to keep doing what they're doing. Our guys are going to keep doing what they're doing to get better, and when they come back, man, it'll be great.

"But otherwise, we have that next man up [mentality] tonight, and embrace the small things, the details, and try to get a win."

