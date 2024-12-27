Devin Carter

Kings clear rookie guard Carter for unrestricted basketball activity

Devin Carter’s NBA debut is nearing.

The Kings rookie guard has been cleared for unrestricted basketball activity following left shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum on July 11, FOX40's Sean Cunningham reported Thursday, citing sources. 

Sacramento assigned Carter, the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, to the G League Stockton Kings. He’s expected to play for Stockton on Saturday at Golden One Center.

Last season, Carter averaged 19.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists along with 1.8 steals and 1 block per game at Providence, earning the 2023-24 Big East Conference Player of the Year award. 

Prior to the season, the two-way 22-year-old guard was projected to be a key defensive piece for coach Mike Brown, who is in the midst of spearheading a turbulent 2024-25 season in Sacramento. 

The Kings currently sit at 13-17, having suffered four consecutive home losses and having won just four of their last 10 games, despite bolstering their backcourt with six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan and re-signing Malik Monk for four years. 

For now, Carter’s focus is to continue his recovery process by easing his way back into shape in Stockton prior to a possible professional debut in the near future. 

Nevertheless, Carter’s progress is good news for a Kings team struggling to stay above .500 in a season filled with high expectations.

