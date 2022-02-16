Disney will be coming to Rancho Mirage in the form of a planned housing community, it was announced Wednesday.

The first "Storyliving by Disney'' community will be built in Rancho Mirage under the name "Cotino," the company said.

At each Storyliving community, Disney cast members will operate the community association and provide access to curated experiences including wellness programming, entertainment and seminars.

According to officials, Disney Imagineers will work alongside developers and homebuilders to execute each community's creative concept.

"Disney Imagineers are exploring the richness of each local region to inspire the theme of Storyliving by Disney communities," said Walt Disney Imagineering executive producer Michael Hundgen.

"Distinctively designed indoor and outdoor spaces will offer residents new opportunities to explore, engage and create the next incredible chapter of their story," the company said.

The location for its first Storyliving community was chosen because the area was once a retreat for Walt Disney himself, according to the company's website.

Developed in collaboration with DMB Development, the community will include at least one section for 55 and older residents. Home buyers will have a range of home types to choose from, including estates, single family homes and condominiums.

Surrounding a nearly 24-acre water feature, Cotino also has approval for a mixed-use district featuring a range of shopping, dining and entertainment, plus a hotel and beach park with recreational water activities that can be accessed by the public through the purchase of a day pass.