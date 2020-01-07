Disneyland Announces Limited-Time Ticket Deal for Kids Everywhere, SoCal Residents

Looking to visit the "happiest place on Earth this year"? From riding in the famous cockpit of the Millennium Falcon on a daring flight to racing through Radiator Springs, the Orange County theme parks offer magic for all ages.

And on Tuesday, Disneyland announced limited-time ticket deals for children everywhere and Southern California residents.

SoCal residents can visit Disneyland for just $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day ticket. Park hopper options are also available.

Do note, however, that the deal only applies to residents within ZIP codes 90000-93599 and Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000-22999. Prices are the same for adults and children.

And for families visiting outside of SoCal, there's a special ticket offer for kids. Guests can save on Disneyland Resort park tickets for children (ages 3 to 9) for $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day ticket. Park hopper options are also available.

Tickets are available for purchase through May 18, 2020.

