Disneyland

Disneyland Announces Limited-Time Ticket Deal for Kids Everywhere, SoCal Residents

The tickets are available for purchase now through May 18, 2020.

By Whitney Irick

Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Looking to visit the "happiest place on Earth this year"? From riding in the famous cockpit of the Millennium Falcon on a daring flight to racing through Radiator Springs, the Orange County theme parks offer magic for all ages.

And on Tuesday, Disneyland announced limited-time ticket deals for children everywhere and Southern California residents.

SoCal residents can visit Disneyland for just $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day ticket. Park hopper options are also available.

Do note, however, that the deal only applies to residents within ZIP codes 90000-93599 and Northern Baja California residents within ZIP codes 21000-22999. Prices are the same for adults and children.

And for families visiting outside of SoCal, there's a special ticket offer for kids. Guests can save on Disneyland Resort park tickets for children (ages 3 to 9) for $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day ticket. Park hopper options are also available.

What to Know

  • SoCal residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day ticket.
  • Guests can save on Disneyland Resort park tickets for children ages 3 to 9 for $67 per day with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day ticket.
  • Tickets are available for purchase through May 18, 2020.

The special tickets are available now through May 18, 2020.

This article tagged under:

Disneylanddisney
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us