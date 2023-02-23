Disneyland Hotel's New Rooms Boast Fanciful Details Inspired by Classic Tales

What to Know The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

Opening in September 2023

The storied inn's fourth tower will include a number of one- and two-bedroom villas inspired by Disney stories and characters

THE GREAT TOWERS OF DISNEY LORE? These buildings are often depicted as ensorcelled structures on-screen, the sort of magical landmarks that the plucky heroes you're rooting for are boldly seeking. It might be a castle turret or hilltop cottage or another easy-to-spot place in the distance; wherever they're headed, you want your favorite character to find their way. So when news arrives that a fabled "fourth tower," a real-world term that sounds like it comes straight from the Disneyverse, will make its debut at the Disneyland Hotel in September 2023, well, a fan might wonder at the various enchantments found within. Of course, the newest tower at the Anaheim inn has been no secret to visitors — it has been rising for several months now — but getting a peek inside has not yet been possible.

WITH THE WAVE OF A WAND, that all changed on Feb. 22, 2023. A few new renderings of The Villas at Disneyland Hotel were shared on the official Disney Parks Blog, with a look at the 12-story tower, which includes rooms inspired by "Fantasia," "The Princess and the Frog," "Sleeping Beauty," and more animated favorites. The Grand Villa has its own private balcony and a washer and dryer, too.

RESERVATIONS OPEN IN MARCH: The public can begin reserving rooms at The Villas on March 17, while Magic Key holders can book their spots on March 16 (the contact information is located on the Disney Parks Blog). Disney Vacation Club members can secure their room beginning on March 15 (again, information on the number to call may be found on the blog).

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

TAKE A LOOK NOW... at what guests can expect when The Villas debut in just over six months.

The whole family will enjoy the comforts of home in the one- and two-bedroom villas at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, which will sleep up to five and nine guests, respectively. With the magical touch of either “Fantasia” or “The Princess and the Frog” themes, each villa will make you feel at home with a washer and dryer, spacious living areas, and a full-size kitchen. (Artist Concept/Walt Disney Imagineering)

Walt Disney Imagineering A double-sided fireplace will connect the spacious living area with a private outdoor balcony in the three-bedroom grand villas at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. Each multi-level, magically themed villa will sleep up to 12 guests and includes plenty of room to relax after an exciting day at the theme parks. (Artist Concept/Walt Disney Imagineering)