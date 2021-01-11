Disneyland to Serve as COVID-19 Vaccine Super Site in Orange County

Disneyland Resort in Anaheim will be the first super site for COVID-19 vaccinations in Orange County later this week when the theme park becomes part of the fight against the global pandemic, officials announced Monday.

The site will have the ability to vaccinate thousands of residents daily, according to the county.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” said acting Chairman Andrew Do, First District, in a county statement announcing the site. “We truly appreciate the support of the Orange County Fire Authority, our cities, and our residents as we continue to rollout COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the county.”

The Disneyland site is expected to be operational later this week, matching a similar timeline to Los Angeles switching Dodger Stadium from a COVID-19 testing super site to a vaccination super site.

The site will still follow the state's guidelines and only provide shots to people eligible for vaccines. Currently, the state is only permitting people who are in "Phase 1a" to receive vaccines, with the group recently expanded to include anyone who is age 75 and older, according to the county's statement.

“It's important to vaccinate as many willing people as possible for COVID-19, and we need the space to do it,” said Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, Third District, said in the county's statement. “I thank Disneyland Resort and the City of Anaheim for stepping up in the shared effort to give OC residents protection against the virus.”

Only people with appointments and who fall under Phase 1a will receive vaccinations at the Anaheim resort, the county said.

Dodger Stadium is also converting into a vaccination site, as the push to get out vaccines grows in SoCal. Hetty Chang reported on NBC4 News on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.

“Coronavirus has brought both a public health crisis and economic devastation,” said Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu in the county's statement. “With this super site, we will begin to overcome both. Every vaccination done in Anaheim will help to save lives and speed the reopening and recovery of our city.”

Updates on the county's distribution plan can be found here.