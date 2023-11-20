Disneyland visitors injured when strong winds knock down light pole

Several Disneyland visitors were injured Monday morning when a light pole at the Anaheim theme park was knocked down on a day of strong winds throughout Southern California.

Details about the injured guests' conditions were not immediately available, but one person was hospitalized.

Strong winds in SoCal. Belen De Leon has the forecast for Monday Nov. 20, 2023.

"At Disneyland park this morning, due to the high winds, a light pole blew over, injuring a few guests," Disneyland said in a statement. "Unfortunately, one guest was transported to the hospital."

The light pole toppled and fell onto a walkway on Main Street USA, the Orange County Register reported. Disneyland News Today which covers the theme park, reported the light pole holds stage lighting for parades along Main Street USA.

A high wind warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for those areas and parts of inland Orange County, the San Bernardino and Riverside county valleys, and parts of the Los Angeles and Ventura county. There were reports of several downed trees after Sunday's winds, including one in Mission Hills that lifted part of a sidewalk.

Winds ease later Tuesday into Wednesday, brining calmer conditions for Thanksgiving.