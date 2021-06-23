Earthquakes

Magnitude-3.4 Earthquake in El Segundo Shakes the South Bay

A magnitude-3.4 earthquake rattled the South Bay.
A magnitude-3.4 earthquake in El Segundo rattled the South Bay Wednesday afternoon.

Shaking was reported throughout southwestern Los Angeles County and beyond, including parts of Venice, Culver City, Manhattan Beach, Inglewood, Hawthorne and North Hollywood.

The quake was centered 2.5 miles north-northwest of El Segundo and 2.6
miles west-southwest of Inglewood.

There have been no reports of damage. Crews were inspecting the airfield and facilities at LAX.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones tweeted the quake was near, but not on, the strike-slip Newport-Inglewood fault.

