Atlanta

4 Injured After Apartment Building Explosion Near Atlanta

The Dunwoody Police Department wrote on social media that they received a report of an explosion at Arrive Apartments shortly before 1:30 p.m

By Pamela Sampson

Apartment Explosion
AP Photo/Ben Gray

An explosion rocked an apartment building in suburban Atlanta on Sunday, causing the three-story structure to partially collapse and leaving four people with minor injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the explosion was unknown, but a local utility had received a call from a resident about a strong odor of gas shortly before the midday blast, according to DeKalb County Fire and Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Melvin Carter. He said 90% of the building had been searched and officials were in the process of shoring up the rest of the complex so rescuers could continue searching for anyone who might be trapped.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Captain Jaeson Daniels said two people were unaccounted for and may have been in one of three apartments that had completely collapsed. Rescuers haven't been able to enter those apartments due to instability of the overall structure.

“We are attempting to look for those two unaccounted for people,” he said. “Those people may not have been here when the explosion happened.”

U.S. & World

FBI 20 hours ago

FBI Releases Newly Declassified Record on Sept. 11 Attacks

Crime Rates 3 hours ago

‘Overall Crime Decreased in 2020' in the United States, Report Finds

A helicopter and drones circled above the structure as the local Red Cross began canvassing residents to see who might need help finding accommodations. The partially collapsed building and several others nearby were evacuated. Residents were told that Monday was the earliest they could return to their homes.

Brandon Winfield, 28, who lives in a building next to the one that collapsed, said he felt lucky that he avoided injury since he had driven by the site minutes before the explosion. The collapse reminded him of a terrible accident that happened when he was a teenager, severing his spinal cord while participating in motocross.

“I'm alive. I'm alive," he said. “I've dodged two bullets.”

Chantel Jefferson, a 21-year-old Amazon driver, had parked her van directly outside the building and was gathering packages to take inside when she heard a “huge explosion” and trees and debris began falling on her vehicle. People came running out of the building, screaming and bleeding from their injuries.

"I was just inches away from it. I would have gotten blown up,” she said. “I just happy I didn't make it in there.”

___

AP Photographer Ben Gray contributed to this report.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

AtlantaExplosionbuilding collapse
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us