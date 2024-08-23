A candlelit ‘Nightfall' will enhance the eerie autumn aura at Filoli

What to Know "Nightfall" at Filoli Historic House and Garden in Woodside

Oct. 16 through Nov. 3, 2024; Wednesdays through Sundays

$41 and up

A HAUNTING HISTORICAL ABODE: The middle of October can be quite bewitching in several parts of the Golden State, with all sorts of ethereal events taking ensorcelled shape. But two of the world-famous fall happenings occur fairly close to each other; well, fairly close in terms of our sizable state. We're talking about Half Moon Bay, where the mondo Art and Pumpkin Festival takes place each year, and the haunting Winchester Mystery House in San Jose. But between the two titans of seasonal sights there is another fanciful spot, this one devoted to an elegantly eerie approach to the holiday: Filoli Historic House and Gardens in Woodside.

"NIGHTFALL," a moonlit experience that will shimmer over a few select dates in the second half of October, and the very beginning of November, is the not-too-frightful Filoli offering this season. Some "gothic scenes" will fill the handsome manse — candles will lend a mysterious glow — while jack o'lanterns will flicker around the picturesque grounds. Festive photo spots, outdoor games, and Halloween-inspired sips at Jack's Bar add to the atmosphere.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE NOW: Some spots are already full, so be sure to float by the Filoli site, like a phantom might, to secure your entry. "Our Nightfall event offers a unique way to experience the enchanting beauty of Filoli after dark," said Kara Newport, CEO & President of Filoli. "We look forward to welcoming families, couples, and friends to immerse themselves in this magical Halloween celebration." Find more magic, and ticket information, at the Filoli site.