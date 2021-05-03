Texas

Five Charged After Almost 100 People Found in Houston Home in Alleged Smuggling Operation

There were 97 people crammed in the Houston house in what authorities believe was a smuggling operation

Houston Police Department

Five people have been charged after 97 migrants were found in a Houston house Friday in what authorities think is a smuggling operation, federal prosecutors said Monday.

All five charged by criminal complaint Saturday are living in the county illegally, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas said. They are from Mexico, El Salvador and Honduras.

On Friday, Houston police were investigating a report of a possible kidnapping and found 97 people, none of whom have authorization to be in the U.S., inside the two-story home, officials said.

More than 90 people were found inside a home in southwest Houston, and Houston police say they suspect human smuggling, on April 30, 2021. | KPRC

