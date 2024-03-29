Here are the coolest things to do & places to be this weekend

Things to do in LOS ANGELES:
Beyonce ‘Cowboy Carter’ Listening Party | Friday 3/29
- Beyonce's new country album ‘Cowboy Carter’ releases on Friday and this is where you're going to listen to her album with other fans. It's at this country music bar in LA called Desert 5 Spot, and you'll listen to the album all the way through, and there's going to be line dancing! They’ll have two album playbacks, one at 6pm & another 9pm.
Comedy Jamwich | Friday 3/29
- If you're looking for a fun activity to do with friends, I would go to this comedy show called Comedy Jamwich on Friday. The vibes are casual and lowkey, and they're doing it in a new warehouse location.
FEMMEPOWERED | Saturday 3/30
- To close out Women's History Month, there will be an entire day-long event called FEMMEPOWERED on Saturday in DTLA. There will be a marketplace of 30+ women-owned businesses, workshops, live music, panel discussions. All celebrating female entrepreneurship! Tickets are $15.
Westside Craft Cult | Saturday 3/30
- People these days love crafts and getting creative. If you are looking for ways to get off their phones and just connect with one another, this event is for you! On Saturday, there's this Westside Craft Cult where you bring your own crochet or embroidery and meet other friends in Santa Monica.
Ceramics and Floral Arranging Workshop | Sunday 3/31
- Spring has sprung, and with it, a burst of new growth and possibilities. Embrace the spirit of renewal and creativity in an afternoon of hands-on artistry, exploring the tactile nature of hand-building ceramics and the art of arranging wildflowers in stunning vases. The workshop is being put on by Comfort Club in Silver Lake.
Things to do in SAN FRANCISCO:
Skin Contact | Friday 3/29
- There's this dance party called Skin Contact at Arcana, which is this lush hangout spot surrounded by plants!
Easter Bunny & Egg Hunt | Saturday 3/31
- Marin Country Mart is having an Easter Bunny & Egg Hunt on Saturday! Good for families, it'll feel like you're in a Nancy Meyers movie.
Nightcap at True Laurel | Sunday 3/31
- True Laurel is a bar in SF and this weekend they are hosting ‘Nightcap,’ an evening celebrating the invaluable contributions of women in the hospitality industry. They will have 3 local industry leaders make their very own drinks for one-night only.
- Broad Street Oyster Company just opened in SF! I would treat yourself to a lobster roll this weekend.
Things to do in SAN DIEGO:
Pottery Wheel Throwing Date Night | Pinch Pottery | Friday 3/29
- This is a great idea for date night: in San Diego, there's this chic pottery studio called Pinch Studios. On Friday, you can surprise your significant other with a little wheel throwing class. And all levels are welcome!
DIY Custom Candle Pouring | Paddywax Candle Bar | Friday 3/29, Saturday 3/30 & Sunday 3/31
- Paddywax has a candle bar in Carlsbad, and they're offering custom candle pouring over the weekend. Great gift idea! The experience is $45.
High Fidelity Listening Club | Longplay Studio
- Camber’s Mady Maio is obsessed with this spot in San Diego. It's a high fidelity listening club called Longplay Studio. Basically, you sit and listen to music on vinyl that they play on their hifi sound system and drink natural wine and eat Mexican food that they prepare for you.