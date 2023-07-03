Here's how to recognize someone is drowning and how to help them

Nearly 4,000 people die from drowning every year in the U.S., which averages to 11 drowning deaths per day, according to the Centers for Disease and Control Prevention.

The CDC reports drowning as the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4, and the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 5-14.

Here's what the U.S. Swim School Association and the American Red Cross say you should do if someone is drowning.

How to spot a drowning person

Drowning can happen in an instant among all ages and swimming abilities. A drowning person is often silent and won't be flailing or splashing around. A drowning person will appear to have difficulty moving and treading water and will struggle to keep their head above the water.

The American Red Cross says other signs and indicators include the person is vertical or upright in the water and he or she is pressing their arms against their sides.

A drowning person cannot call out for help.

How to help when someone is drowning

Experts recommend the rule "reach or throw, don't go." Going into the water to help someone in trouble can lead to their potential rescuer also drowning, according to the American Red Cross.

Instead, try to give a drowning person a floating device or find an item that can be used to reach them and pull them from the water. If a drowning victim needs to be pulled from the water, it is safe to approach from behind so they don't pull down their rescuer.

Alert emergency services and nearby lifeguards as soon as possible.

If the victim is not breathing, CPR and rescue breathing should be performed, which increases the odds of survival while waiting for emergency services to arrive.

The victim should be evaluated for signs of secondary drowning, which occurs when there is water in their lungs that can lead to suffocation hours later.