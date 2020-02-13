High School Student Charged in Death of Couple Found on Rural Virginia Highway

A Northern Virginia high school student was charged Thursday in connection with the deaths of a young couple found shot to death Saturday on a rural Virginia highway hours from home, law enforcement sources tell News4.

The student was arrested by Virginia State Police on Thursday at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, sources said.

State police did not immediately release his name or information on the charge against him. News4 is continuing to gather information on the case.

Ayanna Maertens-Griffin, 18, and Joel Bianda, 21, were found dead early Saturday on an isolated stretch of Route 58 in Halifax County, Virginia State Police said. Their silver Nissan Maxima was nearby.

They both were shot once in the head, relatives told News4.

Family members said Bianda told them he and Maertens-Griffin were driving to Danville, Virginia, to pick up a friend. Maertens-Griffin's mother, Melissa Griffin, said she was unaware of any plans to visit the area.

Maertens-Griffin graduated from Northwest High School in Montgomery County at age 16, her mother said. She took computer science classes at Northern Virginia Community College and had recently moved to Fairfax County.

"Even through the worst of days, she would light up, you know, anyone's face if they were having a rough day. Beautiful personality. Beautiful human. Everyone that encountered her loved her," her mother said.

Bianda's family previously declined comment, asking for privacy as they grieve.

T.C. Williams High and late football coach Herman Boone inspired the movie "Remember the Titans."

Maertens-Griffin's father said Thursday that the family is planning a memorial for her.

The student charged in connection to her death was being transported to Halifax County, sources said.