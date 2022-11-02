A total lunar eclipse will be visible across North America if skies are clear in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to NASA.

Unlike a solar eclipse, totality in a lunar eclipse is much longer and can be viewed from a wider area. Additionally, no special viewing equipment is needed for a lunar eclipse, so you can watch the full moon turn red without goggles.

According to NASA, the partial eclipse will begin at 3:02 a.m. eastern time and will be visible in North America, South America, as well as Asia, and Australia. The agency added that viewers in the most eastern parts of the continental U.S. will see the Moon set below the horizon as it exits Earth’s shadow in the second half of the eclipse, that is if the skies are clear of clouds.

Below is a full breakdown of the stages of the total lunar eclipse next Tuesday:

Partial lunar eclipse begins - 4:09 a.m. EST (1:09 a.m. PT)

Total lunar eclipse begins - 5:16 a.m. EST (2:15 a.m. PT)

Maximum total lunar eclipse - 5:59 a.m. EST (2:59 a.m. PT)

Total lunar eclipse ends - 6:41 a.m. EST (3:41 a.m. PT)

Moonset - 7:40 a.m. EST (4:40 a.m. PT)

The partial phase of the eclipse begins when Earth's deep, inner shadow begins to touch the moon. Totality occurs when the shadow covers the moon completely.

During many total lunar eclipses, the moon will turn start to turn red during the partial phase before appearing completely red during totality.

While the next lunar eclipse that will be visible in North America won't happen until Friday, March 14, 2025, a visible solar eclipse will happen before then.

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will occur. That eclipse's path of totality will go through southern Illinois and through Indiana, passing just south of Indianapolis.

While the totality of a lunar eclipse can be seen for over an hour, the solar eclipse in 2024 will have a totality of just two minutes and 40 seconds, consistent with the length of totality for most solar eclipses.