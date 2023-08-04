Summer is the perfect time to enjoy the great outdoors, but unfortunately, it also brings the pesky possibility of getting bit by a mosquito -- or a few.

These tiny insects can leave itchy and uncomfortable bites that can last for days. However, scratching them can worsen the irritation and even lead to infections, requiring medical attention.

Fortunately, there are effective ways to treat mosquito bites and find relief. To minimize the risk of mosquito bites, it’s best to use repellent, wear protective clothing, and treat your clothes with permethrin.

Here are some steps the CDC recommends for treating mosquito bites and preventing further irritation:

Start by washing the affected area from the mosquito bite with soap and water.

To reduce swelling and itching, apply an ice pack on the area for at least 10 minutes. Reapply as needed.

Next, combine and blend one tablespoon of baking soda with just enough water to form a paste.

Gently apply the paste directly onto the mosquito bite and let it sit on the affected area for 10 minutes before rinsing it off.

If the itching persists, consider using an over-the-counter anti-itch or antihistamine cream following the product label instructions.

Seek medical attention if you or someone you know experiences more severe symptoms such as large swelling, hives, low-grade fever, or swollen lymph nodes.

For more information and tips on dealing with mosquito bites, visit the CDC website.