Husband Hunts Down Wife’s Killer After Corona Hit-and-Run

A husband on a mission to find the driver who hit and killed his wife and mother of eight children may have found the killer on his own, Corona Police said.

Brenda Richardson was killed when a white Lexus hit her motorcycle on River Road in Corona Wednesday, police said. Richardson was thrown 30 feet from her motorcycle and taken to the hospital where she died Thursday.

Rod Richardson said the grief of losing his wife and mother of his children was overwhelming.

"When you have your older kids falling on the ground crying cause they have no control," said Rod Richardson "Your younger kids waking you up in the middle of the night saying they missed her, it's a lot."

Rod Richardson knew he had to do something so he went to look for the Lexus that hit his wife. Eventually he ended up at intersection where the hit-and-run occurred and he saw a gated entrance of an apartment complex nearby.

"Something was on my heart, tugging me, saying you need to go in," said Rod Richardson.

As soon as he got into the complex he saw the car.

"My heart dropped when I looked over."

He called Corona Police and they arrested the 85-year-old driver, Tashiro Isa, Friday.

Isa was arrested for felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter.

Rod Richardson said his wife worked for decades with the Veteran's Administration in Long Beach. He said more services are planned to honor his wife. The family has started a GoFundMe to cover the funeral expenses.