Jill Biden, Doug Emhoff Share Unexpected Kiss Before State of the Union Address

First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff shared an unexpected greeting Tuesday night, moments before President Joe Biden delivered his second State of the Union address.

As Jill entered the chambers to a standing ovation, the first lady greeted vice president Kamala Harris’ husband with a kiss on the lips.

The moment instantly went viral and became the subject of memes.

Many took to twitter to ask, “Did Jill Biden just kiss Kamala's husband on the lips?”

"I did not have this on my State of the Union bingo card…" another person tweeted.

President Biden is expected to use the night’s address to set the stage for possible 2024 re-election campaign, which he has not yet announced.

In addition to highlighting achievements won during his administration, Biden renewed his call for bipartisanship in a divided Congress and sought to convey a message of reassurance as Americans deal with record-high inflation and increasing tensions at home and abroad.