Memorial for Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash Victims Set for Staples Center

A public memorial for Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven other people killed last month in a helicopter crash in Calabasas is scheduled for Feb. 24 at Staples Center, multiple law enforcement sources familiar with planning of the event tell NBC News.

The helicopter carrying the Lakers legend, 13-year-old daughter Gianna and players and coaches participating in a girls basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy crashed on a hillside Jan. 26 in foggy conditions.

The memorial date of 2/24 is symbolic, representing the jersey numbers worn by Bryant and his daughter, a rising young athlete who was sometimes seen court-side at Lakers games with her father.

Staples Center, where Bryant treated fans to 20 seasons with the Lakers, became a spontaneous gathering place for mourners after the helicopter tragedy. Flowers, candles and other items were left outside the arena.

Bryant’s family has requested non-perishable items, like shoes and jerseys, be preserved. The items were removed earlier this week.

Bryant, Gianna Bryant, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli and pilot Ara Zobayan were killed in the helicopter crash. A memorial for John Altobelli, who coached baseball for nearly three decades at Orange Coast college, his wife and daughter is scheduled for Monday at Angel Stadium.

Staples Center also has hosted memorial for pop star Michael Jackson and rapper Nipsey Hussle.

