LEGOLAND's new ‘Dino Valley' is filled with brick-built beasties and fresh adventures

What to Know Dino Valley, a new land, opened at LEGOLAND in Carlsbad on March 22, 2024

Find Dino Valley near the LEGOLAND entrance; Dino Valley is included with your park admission

Admire over 30 cool critters created from hundreds of thousands of LEGO bricks, around 1,800,000 in all

LEGO bricks arrived on the planetary timeline eons after the age of the dinosaurs, but building these ancient beasties, click by click, has been a favorite pursuit of LEGO fans for decades.

Now the dinos are getting their full LEGO-themed due in Carlsbad, thanks to a brand-new land brimming with roarable wonders.

It's Dino Valley, which opened at LEGOLAND on March 22.

The lush land features over 30 sizable critters, each boasting an astounding number of tiny bricks. In fact, some 1,800,000 bricks went into creating these eye-catching figures, something sure to intrigue LEGO-loving visitors to the theme park, which has numerous land brimming with bricks.

Dino Valley Preview Night at Legoland California on Thursday, March 21, 2024 in Carlsbad, CA.(Photo by Sandy Huffaker/Legoland)

The new land boasts a Duplo Little Dino Trail, the Coastersaurus ride, and a watery expedition called the Explorer River Quest.

And if you want to build your own bricky brontosaurus? There's an area for that: Stomp by the Dino Outpost.

This 'sauring new addition to LEGOLAND coincides with the theme park's 25th anniversary, making the dino-riffic debut even more celebratory.

"Dino Valley has been in the making for two years after extensive research asking our guests what they’d like to see next, and dinosaurs took the cake," says President of LEGOLAND California Resort, Kurt Stocks.

"Transforming two rides into prehistoric journeys the whole family can enjoy together along with building more than 30 LEGO models created out of more than 1.8 million LEGO bricks with interactive and animated features is a testament to our commitment to innovation and family fun."

"We are excited to transport our guests back in time to the age of dinosaurs where they can marvel at the wonders of these magnificent creatures and the magic of LEGO all in one place."