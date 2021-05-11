Look Like a Total Betty With the HipDot x ‘Clueless' Makeup Collaboration

First it was the drive-in movie theatre. Then it was the baggy, oversized jeans. Now, it's the makeup.

Cosmetics brand HipDot is embracing the fact that the '90s are back by teaming up with the Paramount Pictures 1995 teen movie "Clueless" for a makeup collaboration that has us totally buggin'.

The Cher Horowitz-approved collection, which starts at $24, debuted on Hipdot.com and Ulta.com on Tuesday.

"Clueless has become a cultural revolution -- from the fashion styles to iconic catchphrases, we created a makeup collection that embodies that 'teen nostalgia' that Clueless captures so well," Jeff Sellinger, CEO of HipDot Cosmetics said in a news release.

The packaging is reminiscent of Cher's epic closet system -- it ranges from pink and fuzzy to plaid tartan. The shades are named after popular sayings from the movie -- think "full-on Monet" and "fashion victim." The blush palette is even shaped like a pink cellphone.

The 411 eyeshadow palette ($32) comes with 12 ulta-buttery shades, the Total Bettys lip oil set ($24) includes three tinted lip oils and the Totally Clueless blush palette ($26) contains four glowy shades compatible with all skin tones. Fans can also purchase the Clueless collection bundle, which includes all of those products combined for $82.

Super fans who want to express their inner Bettys and Baldwins will want to get their hands on the 25th anniversary special edition collector's box. The pink box ($108), shaped like Cher's locker, contains the entire set mentioned above plus a pink fluffy pen (just like Cher's in the movie).

It's so good you might even drive to an Ulta in the Valley to pick up the collection.