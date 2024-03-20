Miami Beach

Florida man arrested in $1.8 million Hermès handbag heist at Miami Beach hotel, police say

Eduardo Travieso Garcia, 45, was arrested Tuesday on charges of grand theft, masked burglary, and unlawful use of a communications device, an arrest report said

By Brian Hamacher

A man is facing charges after police said he and another man stole around $1.8 million worth of designer handbags from a shop at a Miami Beach hotel.

Eduardo Travieso Garcia, 45, was arrested Tuesday on charges of grand theft, masked burglary, and unlawful use of a communications device, an arrest report said.

According to the report, officers responded to a burglary call just after 3 a.m. Tuesday at the Maison Wrist Aficionado store at the Setai Hotel at 2001 Collins Avenue.

Officers found the front door of the store propped open, its door lock punched out, and the business ransacked, the report said.

Security footage showed a man getting out of a work van and walking up to the entrance before he popped the lock using an unknown tool and walked away, returning to the van.

Another man approached the business from the same van with a large gray garbage bin before the first man returned with a second garbage bin.

Both men were seen running away with the garbage bins filled to the brim with purses and handbags, the report said.

The men put the bins in the van and fled, one in the van and the other in an orange Hyundai Santa Fe, the report said.

The Setai's security manager told police the pair stole over 60 Hermès Birkin handbags with a value over $1.8 million. The handbags generally sell for anywhere between $20,000 to $35,000 a piece.

Investigators determined the van was stolen but the Hyundai was a suspect vehicle in a jewelry store burglary in Hillsborough County earlier this month, the report said.

Detectives found the Santa Fe later Tuesday and met with its owner, Garcia, who gave a full confession, the report said.

Garcia was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Police haven't given any information on the second suspect.

