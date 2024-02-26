Florida woman accused of poisoning boyfriend's tea with bleach: ‘I thought it was sugar'

A Florida woman is accused of trying to poison her boyfriend by placing a bleach tablet in his tea cup and then claiming she thought it was sugar when he felt his throat burn, police said.

Ivette Diaz, 49, was arrested Friday on a charge of poisoning food or water, according to an arrest report.

The alleged incident happened Feb. 20 when the couple, who have been living together for about 3 years, were at their home in Miami-Dade.

According to the report, Diaz's boyfriend made himself a meal and some tea, then stepped outside to take a work call.

When he came back inside, he offered Diaz a bite of his tortilla meal, which she accepted. After taking a bite, she exclaimed it was "spicy" and he offered her his tea to drink, which she "adamantly" declined.

The boyfriend then took a large gulp from his cup and his throat started to immediately burn, according to the report. He also noticed a strong smell of bleach coming from the cup and poured it in the sink.

He then noticed in his cup there were "remnants of a concentrated bleach tablet he usually uses for dissolving into 5 gallons of water," the report said.

"There's bleach in this drink! Did you put bleach in my drink?" he asked Diaz

"I thought it was sugar," she allegedly replied, according to the report.

The boyfriend was taken to Homestead Hospital for treatment.

The report noted police did not think Diaz could have confused the two because the powdered sugar was kept in an upper kitchen cabinet while the tablets were stored under the kitchen sink.

Diaz was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.