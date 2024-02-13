A school district in Florida raised some eyebrows after parents were asked to consent to having their children participate in a book reading by an African American author.

The permission slip from Coral Way K-8 in Miami was intended to comply with the Parental Rights in Education Law, but parents and even some school board members are confused by the new policy.

"I had to give permission for this or else my child would not participate???" Chuck Walter wrote on X along with a picture of the permission slip, which is making the rounds on social media.

I had to give permission for this or else my child would not participate??? @SuptDotres #BlackHistoryMonth pic.twitter.com/dHU1a68APd — Chuck Walter @ FriendApp (@ChuckWalterFL) February 13, 2024

The form describes the activity as a "read aloud" in which "students will participate and listen to a book written by an African American" on Tuesday, Feb. 13 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. It also says guests that may attend are "fireman/doctor/artist." It did not specify what book was read or who the author was.

“This is an unneeded process for our overworked teachers, and can create more division among parents," Walter told NBC6.

The requirement was implemented to comply with the 2022 Parental Rights in Education Law and the Stop Woke Act, which limits how race can be taught in schools.

"I think there is a high level of ambiguity," Miami-Dade School Board Member Dr. Steve Gallon said. "I’ve requested that the administration solicit clarity from the state."

Supporters say it gives parents greater control over their children’s education, but opponents like Gallon say the permission slips can keep leading to unequal learning.

The permission slips are not just tied to Black History Month. The State Board of Education requires schools to hand out permission slips for various activities, including when any other guest speaker comes to the school.

"To what extent are we going to not have to ask parents to sign a permission slip?" Gallons said. "Is it because it's Black history? Is it because it's Holocaust education? Is it because it’s women’s history topics?"

A spokesperson for the school district said in a statement, "We realize that the description of the event may have caused confusion, and we are working with our schools to reemphasize the importance of clarity for parents in describing activities/events that would require parental permission. However, in compliance with State Law, permission slips were sent home because guest speakers would participate during a school-authorized education-related activity."

Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. responded to the news Tuesday night, calling it a "hoax."