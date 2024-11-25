Brown shockingly confronts, berates referee during Kings-Nets game

Kings coach Mike Brown played with fire during a heated argument with an official in the second quarter of Sacramento's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at Golden 1 Center.

Moments after officials neglected to call what it appears Brown believed to be a foul on a Colby Jones drive, the Kings coach stormed up the court in an animated rage seeking counsel with a referee.

Kings head coach Mike Brown was shown some grace by the official after not calling a foul on a driving Colby Jones, a few moments before the triple by Noah Clowney. Brown assessed just a technical foul. pic.twitter.com/Hqy92cdEbi — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) November 25, 2024

Shockingly, Brown was assessed just a technical for his outburst, remaining in the game as Sacramento stormed back from a double-digit first-half deficit.

