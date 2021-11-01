US elections

NBC News Poll: 50 Percent of Republicans Doubt Their Vote Will Be Counted Accurately

The NBC News poll was conducted Oct. 23-26

There’s been a significant decline over the past year in voters who think their vote will be counted accurately, a trend driven mainly by Republicans — most of whom still believe false claims that President Joe Biden didn’t legitimately win the 2020 election, according to a new NBC News poll.

Two-thirds of all registered voters, 66 percent, say they are confident their vote will be counted accurately, down from 85 percent in October 2020.

And 29 percent say they are not confident that their vote will be counted accurately in the future, compared to 11 percent who said the same a year ago.

