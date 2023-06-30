Here are some of the new California laws going into effect in July

Starting July 1, a handful of new laws go into effect in California.

The new laws include recognition of Juneteenth as an official state holiday, the Firearm Industry Responsibility Act, streamlining the construction of affordable housing, changes to the handling of criminal records and more.

Scroll down for a look at some of the new laws in effect July 1.

Juneteenth

Juneteenth will now be recognized as an official state holiday, resulting in the closure of community colleges and public schools. Additionally, state employees will be granted paid time off on June 19.

Criminal Records

SB 731 was signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom, marking California as the pioneering state to allow the permanent sealing of nearly all prior convictions on an individual's criminal record.

Under this legislation, conviction and arrest records for most former offenders will be automatically sealed if they have not been convicted of another felony within four years after completing their sentences, parole, or probation. Additionally, records of arrests without resulting convictions will also be sealed.

This bill encompasses offenses such as domestic violence, but it excludes individuals convicted of serious and violent felonies, as well as those requiring sex offender registration.

Firearm Civil Suits

The passing of this AB 1594 establishes a standard of conduct within the firearm industry, obligating firearm industry members to implement and enforce reasonable controls. Members of this industry are required to take necessary precautions to prevent the sale, distribution, or provision of firearm-related products to downstream distributors. Furthermore, they are prohibited from manufacturing, marketing, importing, or providing wholesale sales of products deemed "abnormally dangerous."

Housing

AB 2011 and SB6 streamline the construction of affordable multi-family housing on land zoned for commercial, retail, or parking purposes. These bills also strengthen wage laws and health benefit regulations for construction contractors.

Bounty Hunter Licensing

This law mandates the licensing, education, and registration of bounty hunters. It was inspired by a Palm Springs family whose child was tragically killed by an illegal bounty hunter in Palm Springs in 2021.

Teachers

Under AB 1667, teachers cannot be required to repay overpayments identified in audit reports by CalSTRS, the state teachers' pension system. Previously, retired teachers were obligated to reimburse miscalculated payments when audits revealed errors.

Workers Compensation

As a result of this bill, contractors who do not possess worker's compensation insurance could risk losing their license. Although worker's compensation was already mandatory, this new penalty will take effect starting July 1.