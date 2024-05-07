Colorado

Watch: Police dog tracks and finds missing 85-year-old woman in Colorado

The 85-year-old woman was reunited with her family, police said.

By Gerardo Pons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A missing 85-year-old woman is now safe after a police dog tracked her down with the help of a police officer in Colorado on Saturday.

In a video posted on social media by the Greenwood Village Police Department, Mercury the police dog is seen leading Officer Austin Speer to a grassy area where the 85-year-old was spotted clinging to a tree near a ravine.

"Hi, ma'am. This is a friendly dog. He found you. Isn't that good?," Speer tells the woman. "We're going to get you home, ok?"

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The 85-year-old woman was then returned safely to her family, police said.

Mercury joined Greenwood Village Police about a year and a half ago and is trained in searching and tracking missing persons, and in narcotic detection.

This article tagged under:

Colorado
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us