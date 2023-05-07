Nude Man Killed Running Onto Los Angles Highway

A nude man ran onto the 5 Freeway in Pacoima and was killed by a vehicle Sunday night.

The crash happened near the Laurel Canyon on-ramp to the 5 Freeway interchange with the Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway around 8:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man died at the scene, the CHP reported. The crash shut down the northbound and southbound 5 near the accident site.

The man's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The CHP issued a SigAlert and temporarily shut down the carpool and Nos. 1 and 2 lanes for the death investigation.