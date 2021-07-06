capitol riot

On Six-Month Anniversary of Jan. 6, Acting Capitol Police Chief Outlines Agency's Reforms

The Capitol Police has been working to "enhance security around the Capitol complex

Acting U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said Tuesday on the six-month anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack that her agency has increased training for officers, expanded intelligence sharing and procured additional equipment such as helmets and shields.

The changes are based on the recommendations of a variety of reports examining what transpired Jan. 6, including from the agency's inspector general, congressional committees, the Government Accountability Office and a task force led by retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré.

Among the changes being made, the Capitol Police is conducting “joint training with the National Guard, riot training, shoot/don’t shoot scenarios, and less-than-lethal exercises,” she said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

