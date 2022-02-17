Over $1B in Seized Cocaine, Marijuana Offloaded in Florida

U.S. Coast Guard officials offloaded a massive amount of seized drugs worth over $1 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale Thursday.

The Coast Guard Cutter James dropped off the 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana during an event at the Broward County port.

The drugs were seized during multiple interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean and the Caribbean Sea.

“This massive cache of drugs is really the collective work of many. It’s 25 separate interdictions, five different Coast Guard cutters," the Coast Guard's Karl Schultz said.

In total, the drugs had an estimated street value of approximately $1.06 billion.