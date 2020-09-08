Utah

Police Shoot Utah 13-Year-Old With Autism After Mother Calls for Crisis Intervention

Golda Barton claimed she told police her son was unarmed and warned them that he did not know how to regulate his behavior

Authorities in Utah are investigating the shooting of a 13-year-old with autism by police in the Salt Lake City area.

Police said they were called to a home in Glendale Friday night with a report of a boy who had threatened people with a weapon. The young man reportedly ran and was shot by an officer after being pursued by police.

The child’s mother, Golda Barton, told KUTV-TV that her son has autism and she had called police because he was having a breakdown and needed a crisis intervention team.

Barton claimed she told police her son was unarmed and warned them that he did not know how to regulate his behavior.

A few minutes after two officers who had arrived went through the front door of the home, Barton said she heard an order to “get on the ground" and several gunshots.

No weapon was found Friday, the Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The 13-year-old was recovering in the hospital and listed in serious condition. He had injuries to his shoulder, ankles, intestines and bladder, Barton said.

Salt Lake Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a statement late Sunday that the shooting was a tragedy and called for a swift and transparent investigation.

More details are expected to be released within 10 business days when police body camera footage is released, as required under a city ordinance.

