Pompeo Berated, Cursed at NPR Reporter Over Ukraine Questions, She Says

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo berated and cursed at an NPR reporter following a contentious exchange over Ukraine, the reporter said Friday.

Correspondent Mary Louise Kelly said she was interviewing Pompeo when he cut it short after she repeatedly pressed him on why he hasn't defended former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Yovanovitch was removed as the ambassador by President Donald Trump last year and has been a central figure in his impeachment.

Pompeo told Kelly that he was there to talk about Iran and that he has defended "every State Department official." When she asked him when he has defended Yovanovitch specifically, he said, "I’ve said all I’m going to say" and ended the interview.

