Pursuit

Road Rage Incident Kicks Off Pursuit, Carjacking, and Weapon Fired Out Window in Wild Chase

The driver of a truck with bullet holes in the windshield was spotted driving westbound on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, before driving erratically on surface streets in the Lakewood and Long Beach areas.

By Heather Navarro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

An armed driver behind the wheel of a black truck suspected of carjacking someone was leading a dangerous chase in Orange and LA counties Friday before crashing, and trying to carjack another driver.

The driver was observed firing out of the truck at one point on the freeway with a weapon that may have been a rifle or long gun.

The pursuit began in the Corona area as a road rage call, authorities said.

The pursuit then continued on freeways in Orange County, leading the chase to the westbound 91 Freeway in the Anaheim and Garden Grove areas. The driver exited on Artesia and began driving on streets in the Downey and Norwalk areas.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The driver was seen riding close up to other vehicles on the road, and speeding in the carpool lane and shoulder.

The truck being used in the pursuit was the second vehicle used in the chase. The driver was seen carjacking the truck and continuing the chase.

Corona police was in pursuit of the driver.

U.S. & World

Alex murdaugh 20 mins ago

Murdaugh Judge's Own Legal Story Unfolded in South Carolina

news 53 mins ago

Arrest Warrant Is Issued for Woman Who Has Refused Tuberculosis Treatment

By 4 p.m., the driver drove through a shopping center off of Pacific Coast Highway near Normandie in the Harbor City area.

The driver crashed into a light pole about 10 minutes later, and after he hopped out and ran, he tried to carjack another driver.

He was tackled by officers.

This article tagged under:

PursuitOrange Countychase
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us