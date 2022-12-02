Remembering the Victims of the San Bernardino Terrorist Attack on the 7th Anniversary

Trenna Meins says some days are a struggle, and Dec. 2 is one of them.

It is the 7th Anniversary of Trenna's husband's murder. Damien Meins was one of 14 county environmental health workers killed in a mass shooting inside the San Bernardino Inland Regional Center on Dec. 2, 2015.

"Just like yesterday, but it’s not easier, it gets harder," said Meins.

The group had gathered for a meeting when a gunman opened fire killing 14 people and injuring 22 others. The shooter and his wife were killed in a gun battle with police.

"It gets harder because it keeps happening, it's like I can’t move forward," shared his widow.

The curtain of courage was unveiled in June, designed to give each victim's family a separate, sacred place to remember and mourn.

"He is still loved. He is still remembered, and very much loved," said Meins.

Trenna says if there is a silver lining, it's that she has met and connected with people willing to help out now that her husband is gone.

Every alcove is engraved with each victim's name and with a favorite saying chosen by a family member. In Damien's case the words that will live on say, "Embrace the possibilities."