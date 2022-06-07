California Primary Results: Gov. Newsom, Attorney General and More Projected Winners

Just months after Gov. Gavin Newsom survived a recall effort against him in September, the results of the California Primary race are in, and Gavin Newsom is the projected winner with 61% of the vote.

California voters are voting on races for governor and other state offices Tuesday in the California primary election.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is back on the ballot, along with more than two dozen challengers, just months after a recall effort against him failed. Other state office races include lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state controller, treasurer, attorney general, insurance commissioner, member of state board of equalization and state superintendent of public instruction.

Democrats hold every statewide office in California and the party's voters outnumber registered Republicans by nearly 2-to-1.

Many of Tuesday's races won't be decided until later this year. In the California primary, the top two vote-getters advance to the November election, regardless of party preference or whether one earns a majority of all votes cast in the primary.

Here's a roundup of state office races in the June 7, 2022 primary.

Who's been running for California governor?

It's a long list, but only one name will be familiar to most California voters. Twenty-six challengers had lined up against Newsom, and a clear front-running opponent hasn't emerged in the weeks leading up to Election Day.

Newsom had defeated the recall effort by a large margin.

If Newsom had received enough votes, there wasn't going to be a runoff in the fall.

Republican state Sen. Brian Dahle was endorsed by the state GOP. He finished as a projected second-place candidate in a field that included Michael Shellenberger, an author and activist. Dahle was first elected to the state Legislature in 2012.

GOVERNOR 37% reporting

California Lieutenant Governor

Eleni Kounalakis was the projected winner in Tuesday's Primary. She was elected lieutenant governor in the 2018 contest. She faced seven challengers in the race for an office once held by Newsom. The lieutenant governor serves as acting governor when the governor is absent and votes in the Senate in case of a tie. The lieutenant governor also serves on several boards and state commissions.

LT. GOVERNOR 36% reporting

California Secretary of State

Seven candidates were in the race for California Secretary of State, including incumbent Shirley Weber. The office has a key role in government transparency and overseeing elections.

Weber was the projected winner Tuesday evening.

SECRETARY OF STATE 36% reporting

California Controller

This is the only state office race not to feature an incumbent. Betty Yee termed out of office, so it's up for grabs. The controller is the chief fiscal officer of California, responsible for accountability and disbursement of state financial resources. The office also audits government agencies that spend state funds.

CONTROLLER 35% reporting

California Treasurer

Four primary candidates, including incumbent Fiona Ma, are on the ballot. The state treasurer is California's lead asset manager, banker and financier.

TREASURER 35% reporting

California Attorney General

Incumbent state Attorney General Rob Bonta was the projected winner Tuesday evening.

There were three top challengers to Bonta, the only Democrat in the race. Republicans Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor and former assistant U.S. attorney general endorsed by the state party, and private attorney Eric Early, legal counsel for the unsuccessful effort to recall Newsom last year, and Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert appeared to have the best shots at forcing a runoff. Schubert was in a projected fourth spot.

The office of the state's top prosecutor has served as a stepping stone to Washington in recent years, mostly notably for Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

ATTORNEY GENERAL 36% reporting

California Insurance Commissioner

Incumbent Ricardo Lara faces eight challengers. The insurance commissioner enforces insurance laws, adopts regulations and regulates insurance companies.

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER 35% reporting

Superintendent of Public Instruction

Six challengers join incumbent Tony Thurmond on the primary ballot. The superintendent is the chief of public schools, overseeing education policies for local school districts.

SUPT. OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION 33% reporting

State Board of Equalization

Four Democrats and a Republican are vying for the post. The Democrats are state Board of Equalization member Malia Cohen, Los Angeles city Controller Ron Galperin, state Sen. Steve Glazer and Monterey Park City Councilwoman Yvonne Yiu. Lanhee Chen is the lone Republican. The body plays a significant role in the state's property tax system.

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION SEAT 1 30% reporting

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION SEAT 2 36% reporting

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION SEAT 3 28% reporting