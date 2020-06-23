Roaring Camp Railroads Is Reopening

TRAIN JOURNEYS? They wend through all sorts of landscapes, from canyons to deserts to snow-capped peaks. You'll likely see a few birds winging by your window, as you look out at the passing terrain, and maybe some cacti, and possibly the occasional critter, too. But if you want to train it through redwoods, and soak in the sky-high trees, your train-type picks start to narrow considerably. But there is a place, not far from Santa Cruz, where train lovers can find tall trees galore, and the charms of a photo-ready railroad that's perfect for family or holiday outings, the type of happenings synonymous with special occasions. It's...

ROARING CAMP RAILROADS, in Felton, a spot that has become known for its fall-fun Harvest & Steam Faire, its Christmas-cute decorations (and Santa sightings), and its Moonlight Dinner Trains, too. Railroad rides were put on hold in the spring, due to the coronavirus closures, but the Roaring Camp revealed on June 23 that it will soon return and welcome guests again. As in very soon: The reopening date is Friday, June 26. There are new safety protocols in place, so do review all before making your reservation. The redwoods? They're still very much a part of the steam train experience, so prepare to return to the summit of beautiful Bear Mountain.

