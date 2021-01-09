Donald Trump

Pro-Trump Rally, Counter-Protest in San Diego Turns ‘Violent,' Police Declare ‘Unlawful Assembly'

Aerial video showed a line of SDPD officers trying to disperse the demonstrators around 3 p.m.

By NBC 7 Staff

Supporters of President Donald Trump faced off with counter-protesters on Saturday in Pacific Beach, prompting San Diego Police to declare the situation an unlawful assembly "due to acts of violence."

The protest, which is at Hornblend Street and Mission Boulevard, has prompted SDPD to ask residents to stay away from the area. Officials said those who remain may be cited or arrested.

Aerial video showed a line of SDPD officers trying to disperse the demonstrators around 3 p.m. Officers were struck with glass bottles, eggs and rocks, according to law enforcement.

Dozens of patrol cars are on the scene, and officers in riot gear have formed two lines near Mission Boulevard at the intersection of Hornblend Street to separate the two groups, which are now separated by several hundred feet.

U.S. & World

capitol riot Jan 8

Democrats Plan Lightning Trump Impeachment, Want Him Out Now

capitol riot Jan 8

Latest Updates: Twitter Bans Trump; GOP Sen. Calls for Resignation

At 3:30 p.m., the situation had the appearance of a standoff, with the two sides rallying in place and several people on the pro-Trump side waving Trump banners.

The protest was organized this week in the wake of the events in Washington on Wednesday, when pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building. A digital flyer was circulated describing the event as a "Patriot March," which said the event's purpose was "To stand up for our republic, our Constitution and for our freedom."

Before long, counter-protesters were circulating the same flyer, with "Patriot March" crossed out, calling for their supporters to "Shut This Fascist Rally Down," declaring "no racists, no fascists in our community."

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpSan DiegoSan Diego Police DepartmentRallyPacific Beach
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us