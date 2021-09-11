20 Years Later: Bay Area Communities Remember 9/11 Victims

People gathered in several Bay Area cities Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks.

The memorial in Union City was one of the several Bay Area events to remember the lives lost and pay tribute to those regarded as heroes.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Each name was read, including Tiffany Jackson’s aunt Wanda Green, who was a flight attendant on United Flight 93.

“All the emotions come back of where I was at the time wondering where she was she okay,” said Jackson.

Jackson came to honor the passengers and crew who died on the hijacked flight on September 11. She reflects on life now, 20 years later.

People gathered in the Bay Area to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. Christie Smith reports.

“I think it’s just taught us again to appreciate each moment that we have and just love each other she was an incredible loving person very nurturing that’s what it reminds me to be,” she said.

There were first responders and city leaders, the event was slimmed down due to COVID but emotions were the same.

The flight 93 memorial in Union City was dedicated in 2007.

“I just wanted to do something to honor them plus the more I heard about what they did how they fought back etcetera. Me being a Marine Corp veteran. You know. I really feel that,” said Michael L. Emerson, co-designer of the Flight 93 Memorial.

In Los Gatos, a powerful ceremony by the Flame of Liberty Memorial.

The memorial honored Los Gatos High graduates Todd Beamer and Mark Bingham.

There was also a tribute to Alice Hoagland, Bingham’s mother, who recently passed away.