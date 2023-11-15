Buyer beware: Shein receives an ‘F' rating from Better Business Bureau, citing wide array of issues

Shein, a popular fashion retailer based in China and headquartered in Singapore, has received an "F" rating from the Better Business Bureau, who cited a wide array of issues with the massive online retailer.

According to the BBB, quality issues, delivery delays and poor customer service were among the contributing factors to the company's lowly rating, which is no stranger to criticism from the U.S. government.

A report from a House committee in June 2023 found that Shein was one of two retailers who have regularly violated U.S. import tariff law, dodging tariffs and human rights reviews on shipments to the U.S.

Currently the world's largest fashion retailer, Shein is known for providing fast-fashion, items that are modeled off of high-end designer clothes and reproduced at a large scale.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Shein has also faced allegations of human rights abuses for alleged forced labor in China's Xinjiang region.

The BBB advises new Shein shoppers to start small and check reviews on the platform.