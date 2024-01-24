San Bernardino County

6 people found dead on dirt road in San Bernardino County desert

The bodies were found near silver minivan and another vehicle.

By Jonathan Lloyd and Lauren Coronado

Six people were found dead Tuesday evening near a minivan and SUV on a dirt road in the high desert of San Bernardino County.

At around 8 p.m., deputies responded to an area near Highway 395 in El Mirage, about 35 miles east of Lancaster, for a wellness check where six people were found dead. The bodies were on or near a dirt road that remained closed off by yellow crime scene tape hours later.

Authorities initially said five bodies were at the scene. A sixth body was located later Wednesday morning.

Details about their identities, including sex and age, were not immediately available. The bodies remained at the scene Wednesday morning hours after their discovery.

Two vehicles were found at the scene -- a silver minivan and dark blue SUV. Several evidence markers were placed near the bodies and vehicles, which appeared to have shattered windows.

Details about a cause of death were not immediately available. Authorities would not confirm whether the individual's were shot.

During a mid-morning news conference, authorities said the El Mirage scene is the only location involved in the investigation.

San Bernardino County
