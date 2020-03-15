Starbucks

Starbucks to Close Some Cafes, Move to To-Go Model in Rest

The company will also temporarily close stores in what it calls "high social-gathering locations"

Starbucks says it's moving to a to-go model for all its stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks over concern about the new coronavirus.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said Sunday it is closing seating in its cafes and patio areas, but customers can still order at the counter, at drive-throughs or on the Starbucks app.

The company will also temporarily close stores in what it calls "high social-gathering locations," such as malls and university campuses, and it will close stores or reduce hours in areas where there are clusters of COVID-19 cases.

President Donald Trump on Sunday urged Americans to not "buy so much," referring to long lines and empty shelves at stores around the U.S. "Just relax," he said. "It all will pass."

