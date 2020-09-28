State Awards LA Region Tens Of Millions In Funding To Help Homeless

The Los Angeles region was awarded tens of millions of dollars Monday by the state of California's Homekey project to help keep people from living on the street.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday announced the third round of awards for Homekey, the state's $600 million program to purchase and rehabilitate living facilities into permanent, long-term housing for people who are experiencing or at risk of becoming homelessness.

"Not only is Homekey unprecedented in providing capital to house people experiencing homeless, but we are moving with unprecedented speed," Newsom said. ``Most of these projects will be ready to house people very soon after the acquisitions are complete, providing immediate help to our most vulnerable residents."

The Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles was awarded nearly $48.5 million for five projects totaling 269 units, including:

-- $8.96 million for acquisition of a residential building with 40 studio and one-bedroom units to provide permanent housing to individuals experiencing homelessness in the Hollywood community;

-- $2.2 million to purchase an 11-unit property in the Hollywood area that will immediately increase the supply of two- and three-bedroom units;

-- $15.4 million for acquisition of a 91-room facility to provide interim housing for 137 individuals and families experiencing homelessness with coordinated entry into permanent housing;

-- $13.3 million to purchase a 75-unit facility that will provide interim housing for 113 individuals and families experiencing homelessness; and

-- $8.6 million for the purchase of a motel that will provide 52 units of interim and permanent housing.

The NBC4 I-Team investigates how this is happening despite promises from LA Mayor Eric Garcetti and county officials to get a lot of people off the streets and into housing to curb the spread of COVID-19. Joel Grover reports for NBC LA at 11 p.m. Thursday Sept. 3, 2020.

The county of Los Angeles also was awarded $7.4 million to acquire a facility in Norwalk that will house 56 homeless people.

"The city of Los Angeles has housed thousands of our homeless neighbors at an unprecedented rate since the COVID-19 crisis began, and this moment demands that we all step up together to create even more housing in the coming months,'' Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

"I am grateful to Governor Newsom for his work to deliver this additional funding, which will help us expand our shelter capacity and bring housing and services to the people in our communities who need it the most.''

Newsom also announced that he has asked the Joint Legislative Budget Committee to for an additional $200 million in coronavirus relief funding for Homekey.

If approved, the Department of Housing and Community Development will provide funding for about 20 more Homekey projects now on a waitlist pending additional funds.

According to Newsom's office, the HCD on Monday awarded more than $137 million for 19 projects in 15 California communities, totaling 938 units.

Homekey has now awarded a total of $449.9 million for a total of 3,351 units. The statewide average cost to Homekey thus far is about $134,000 per unit, HCD reported.