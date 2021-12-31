Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts Stresses Need for Judicial Independence

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts said the nation's federal courts are doing a better job of policing themselves, which he called essential for the ability of the judicial branch to maintain its independence.

His annual New Year's Eve report on the federal judiciary came at the end of a year that brought repeated calls for changes in the Supreme Court.

A commission appointed by President Joe Biden explored adding more justices or limiting the length of their terms, as the court became the most conservative in nearly a century.

