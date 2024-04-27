Teen accidentally kills his 11-year-old brother with a gun found in an alley

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 14-year-old Florida boy told police he accidentally shot and killed his 11-year-old brother after finding a gun in an alley near their home, authorities said.

St. Petersburg police responded to the family's home shortly after noon on Friday and found Amir Williams suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police news release. The boy died at the scene.

Students had the day off from school on Friday, and Amir was home with his older brother and 13-year-old sister, police said. The children's mother wasn't home.

Amir's brother told investigators he found the gun and that no one else in the family knew he had it. Police were working with prosecutors to determine if any criminal charges would be filed.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The gun was reported stolen on Wednesday in St. Petersburg.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us